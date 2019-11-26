A Catalan separatist party in Spain voted to support a Socialist-led Spanish government, demanding talks on independence.

An overwhelming number of Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) party members - 94.6% - voted yes to conditions on which they would support the Socialists.

Spain's recent November 10 election left the country with political stalemate once again.

Pedro Sanchez's socialists won 120 seats but would have needed 176 for a majority. Far-right party Vox doubled its number of seats, becoming the countries third-largest force.

ERC official Marta Vilalta said that the Socialists needed to accept the party's demands or they would continue to vote no on Sanchez's bid to form a government.

The Socialists recently entered a coalition deal with the far-left Undas Podemos which favours dialogue with Catalan separatists but they still do not have a majority.

ERC won 13 seats in the election and could help the Socialists to reach a majority.