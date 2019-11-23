Pope Francis arrived in Japan on Saturday as part of a week long trip to Asia — the second-ever papal visit to the country and the first in 38 years.

He came with an anti-nuclear message and offered prayers for Nagasaki and Hiroshima, the only cities in the world to have suffered an atomic bombing.

Over 100,000 people were killed instantly in 1945 when the United States dropped atom bombs on the two Japanese cities in a bid to end World War II. Tens of thousands died in later years due to radiation-related illnesses and injuries.

Pope Francis is a determined anti-nuclear campaigner and has called for a total ban on nuclear weapons.

On this trip, he will also meet survivors of the March 11, 2011 nuclear accident in Fukushima, the worst nuclear incident since Chernobyl.