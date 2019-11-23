As many as 7,000 people turned out Hannover, Germany on Saturday to protest against a march by extreme-right organisation, NPD.

The city’s police department had banned the NPD rally, but the decision was overturned by a court ruling.

According to observers, about 100 right-wing extremists participated in the NPD event, which was directed at three journalists who have reported on the extremism scene and the rise of neo-Nazis.

The campaign group Reporters Without Borders said that “attacks on journalists and interference with their private lives are no longer a rarity."

Among those joining the larger counter-protest was the city’s new Green party mayor, Belit Onay.