David Sassoli is today set to announce who will make up the top team in Ursula von der Leyen's new EU Commission.

Sassoli, chief of the European Parliament, is set to speak at 12.30 CET.

You can watch live in the video player, below.

The European Commission President-elect Von de Leyen had to select replacements for Hungary, Romania and France.

Her previous picks for the three countries - France's Sylvie Goulard, Hungary's Laszlo Trocsanyi and Romania's Rovana Plumb - were rejected by MEPs in recent weeks.