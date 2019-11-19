At least 25 migrants have been found stowed away in a UK-bound ferry on Tuesday, Dutch police said.

The migrants were discovered aboard the Britannia Seaways cargo ferry after it had already left the Dutch port of Vlaardingen, prompting the vessel to return to its point of departure.

Police said the migrants had been hiding in a refrigerated container and that they are receiving medical care.

The discovery comes a month after 39 Vietnamese migrants were found dead in a refrigerated truck near London.