BREAKING NEWS

Netherlands

UK-bound cargo ferry returns to Netherlands after 25 migrants found onboard

 Comments
By Euronews with Reuters
The Dutch port of Vlaardingen.
The Dutch port of Vlaardingen. -
Copyright
Wikimedia/Quistnix
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

At least 25 migrants have been found stowed away in a UK-bound ferry on Tuesday, Dutch police said.

The migrants were discovered aboard the Britannia Seaways cargo ferry after it had already left the Dutch port of Vlaardingen, prompting the vessel to return to its point of departure.

Police said the migrants had been hiding in a refrigerated container and that they are receiving medical care.

The discovery comes a month after 39 Vietnamese migrants were found dead in a refrigerated truck near London.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.