UK PM Boris Johnson says all Conservative candidates back his Brexit deal

By Reuters 
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses his supporters in front of the general election campaign trail bus in Manchester, Britain November 15, 2019.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that all Conservative Party candidates in the upcoming election have pledged to back his Brexit deal.

"All 635 Conservative candidates standing at this election – every single one of them – has pledged to me that if elected they will vote in Parliament to pass my Brexit deal so we can end the uncertainty and finally leave the EU.", Johnson told the Telegraph newspaper in an interview published late on Saturday.

"I am offering a pact with the people: if you vote Conservative you can be 100% sure a majority Conservative government will unblock Parliament and get Brexit done," he added.

