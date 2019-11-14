BREAKING NEWS

Suspect arrested over fatal shooting of Dutch footballer Kelvin Maynard

By Euronews 
One person has been arrested following an investigation into the fatal shooting of Dutch-Surinamese footballer Kelvin Maynard.

In a statement on Thursday, Netherlands police said the suspect had been taken to a police station for questioning and that it would release more information in due course.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been confirmed by police.

Maynard, who played for non-league Alphenese Boys but also made appearances at Royal Antwerp and Burton Albion FC, was shot dead in his car in Amsterdam-Zuidoost in September.

It sparked a man hunt for two suspects who were believed to have fled the scene on a black scooter.

The 32-year-old defender had previously said it was his "dream" to play football in England. He had also played in Portugal and Hungary.

In a statement at the time of his death, Burton Albion FC said it was "saddened" by the news, and added: "Our sympathies go out to all his family and friends at this difficult time."

