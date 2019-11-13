Erdogan visits Trump after US-Turkey diplomatic tension

US President Donald Trump is meeting his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan after diplomatic tensions between the two countries in recent weeks.

In October, Trump sent a letter to Erdogan before the latter launched a military incursion into north-east Syria, urging him "don't be a tough guy" and "don't be a fool!"

Later in October, Turkey and the US agreed to a truce in Syria, and the US later lifted sanctions on Turkey as Ankara agreed to make the ceasefire with Kurdish-led forces along the border with Syria "permanent."

