Japan celebrates New Emperor Naruhito with music and dance

A national festival to celebrate the enthronement of New Japanese Emperor Naruhito was held at the Imperial Palace Square in Tokyo on Saturday.
Events began in the afternoon with a parade of traditional Japanese folk dance groups from around the country and music bands of the Metropolitan Police Department and the Tokyo Fire Department performing.
The second half of the festival takes places in the evening, featuring music performances.
Both Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are expected to make an appearance and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is also scheduled to make a speech.
More No Comment
Exhibition marks centenary of artist Modigliani's death
Torrential rain causes floods in northern England
Rare baby giraffe makes public debut at Czech zoo
'Curious' Christmas window displays unveiled at Printemps in Paris
Massive waterspouts swirl over Italian city of Genoa
Red Square military parade re-enacts historic 1941 march
Foam covers New Delhi river as pollution hits 'very unhealthy' levels
Clashes erupt across Bolivia amid unrest over election result
Women march in Lebanon to demand government resignation
Brigitte Macron visits school in China with wife of Xi Jinping
Extinction Rebellion wins court challenge to police protest ban
Iraqi security forces break up protests in Battle of the Bridges
Police and protesters clash in Bolivia's La Paz
Burning crosses and Boris Johnson effigy light up Lewes bonfire night