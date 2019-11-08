Two ships, of which one is thought to be a sister ship to the Swedish warship Vasa, were found in the archipelago near Stockholm this week.

The ship from the 17th century was found in a strait near Vaxholm on Tuesday (November 5).

Marine archaeologist Jim Hansson who found the war ship, said divers found the wreck in an area where several vessels are known to be at the bottom of the sea.

Hansson said samples had been taken from the ship that he hoped would give more clues about which ship it may be.

A warship in the Swedish navy, Vasa sank in 1628 after setting sail on its maiden voyage. It is now in a museum after being salvaged in 1961 after 333 years at the bottom of the sea. Vasa is considered the world's best preserved 17th century ship.