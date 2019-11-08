Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Bolton knows about 'many relevant meetings and conversations' on Ukraine that lawmakers might be unaware of, his lawyer says

By Dareh Gregorian with NBC News Politics
Image: John Bolton speaks to reporters at the White House on May 1, 2019.
John Bolton speaks to reporters at the White House on May 1, 2019.
Kevin Lamarque Reuters file
President Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton was "personally involved in many of the events, meetings, and conversations" at the heart of the House impeachment inquiry, "as well as many relevant meetings and conversations that have not yet been discussed" publicly, his lawyer revealed Friday.

Bolton attorney Charles Cooper made the disclosure to the House's general counsel in an effort to explain why his client needs a court order to be able to testify in the impeachment inquiry.

Cooper said both Bolton and his deputy, Charles Kupperman, have information concerning "national security and foreign affairs," and Bolton has information that hasn't been touched on publicly to date.

Bolton "was personally involved in many of the events, meetings, and conversations about which you have already received testimony, as well as many relevant meetings and conversations that have not yet been discussed in the testimonies thus far," Cooper wrote.

The former national security adviser did not appear for a scheduled deposition on Thursdaybecause he and his deputy are seeking a judge's ruling on whether they're bound by the White House's directive not to appear. The White House says the pair have "absolute testimonial immunity," Cooper noted.