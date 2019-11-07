Two Celtic FC fans stabbed in Rome ahead of Lazio clash

Two Celtic FC fans were stabbed in Rome on Wednesday evening as they clashed with Lazio supporters ahead of their teams' Europa League match.

The incident took place outside the Flann O'Brien pub where supporters of the Glasgow club had gathered. Italian police said the pair have been transported to hospital for treatment.

Celtic and Lazio are scheduled to play in Rome's Stadio Olimpico on Thursday evening. Their first clash on October 24 resulted in a 2-1 win for the Scottish team but also led to Europe's football governing body, UEFA, to charge both clubs for their fans' behaviour.

Both sides face disciplinary action for the display of an "illicit banner" with Celtic also charged with "illicit chants". The case will be dealt with during a meeting of the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on November 21.

Ahead of their second meeting, Celtic had issued guidance to the 8,000 fans expected to travel to the Italian capital, asking them to "keep a low profile" and to "avoid wearing club colours while walking around the city".