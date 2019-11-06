Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

USA

Ayanna Pressley backs Warren for president, splitting with rest of 'the squad'

 Comments
NBC News Logo
By Ali Vitali with NBC News Politics
2018 Midterm Election Night
Ayanna Pressley. -
Copyright
Christopher Evans MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

CONCORD, New Hampshire — Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., announced Wednesday that she is backing home state Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the 2020 presidential contest.

Pressley's endorsement comes weeks after her three fellow members of the "the squad" — New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib —announced their support for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

In a video she tweeted Wednesday, Pressley said that "big structural change can't wait" and applauded Warren's myriad policy proposals, saying "the plans are about power."

Pressley's is arguably the most high-profile endorsement Warren has earned thus far. And in backing Warren, Pressley — who ran an insurgent progressive campaign to oust a longtime Democratic congressman during the 2018 primary — not only embraces a fellow Massachusetts lawmaker, but could act as a prominent black surrogate on the trail.

She will campaign with the Massachusetts senator in North Carolina this week, Pressley's chief of staff confirmed to NBC News.