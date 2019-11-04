Romania opens road to nowhere as modernisation plan hits dead end

Locals in the Romanian town of Piatra Neamt have been puzzled by a newly opened road to nowhere.

The 200-metre street, which cost €100,000, ends abruptly in a field, with a crossing and a "stop" road marking. The Mayor of Piatra Neamt maintains that the road is part of a modernisation plan of the area.

There are ongoing protests in the country over its lack of motorways and infrastructure. In March this year, traffic was blocked in Bucharest after several drivers stopped their cars for 15 minutes to join a protest named “Romania wants motorways #sieu [#metoo]”.

The campaign was initiated by businessman Stefan Manolachi. Mobilising a team of 17 men, Manolachi built a metre of highway in his home city of Suceava in just one day. Subsequently, he announced he would stop all activity of his restaurant chain, for 15 minutes, in order to protest the lack of motorways in Moldavia and around the country.