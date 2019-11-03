Lewis Hamilton wins sixth F1 world title at US Grand Prix

British driver Lewis Hamilton has sealed his sixth Formula One world championship in Texas.

Hamilton, 34, on Sunday joined Michael Schumacher, who won seven titles and retired in 2012, as only the second six-times champion in Formula One history.

He already has plenty of accolades in his career so far, including 87 pole positions and 33 successive scoring finishes, as well as 83 - now 84 - wins, already close to Schumacher's record tally of 91.

David Coulthard, championship runner-up to Schumacher in 2001 and replacement for Ayrton Senna at Williams in 1994 after the great Brazilian’s fatal crash, suggested that would not be what really sets Hamilton apart, however.

“Can he win seven (titles) or surpass Michael? Yes, is the answer, of course he can,” the Scot told Reuters. “But I don’t think he has to, or needs to.

“I think he’s already cemented his place in absolute top notch history in Formula One and the thing I think that really sets him apart from the greatness of Senna or Schumacher is his sporting ethics.

“I think that Lewis is an absolute through-and-through sportsman.”