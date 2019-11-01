Turin lights up for Christmas with annual art installations

Every Christmas visitors to Turin are treated to a dazzling array of lights and art - as the Italian city turns into an open-air art gallery.

The ‘Artists’ Lights’ exhibition of art and light installations has been happening since 1998, and the event has become so popular over the years that it is now possible to participate in guided tours.

Immediately after the inauguration of the Artists’ Lights, which lasts until January 12, the week of contemporary art will begin in November, along with the Art Book Fair and Artissima 2019.