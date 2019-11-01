Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

Italy

Turin lights up for Christmas with annual art installations

 Comments
By Euronews 
Turin lights up for Christmas with annual art installations
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

Every Christmas visitors to Turin are treated to a dazzling array of lights and art - as the Italian city turns into an open-air art gallery.

The ‘Artists’ Lights’ exhibition of art and light installations has been happening since 1998, and the event has become so popular over the years that it is now possible to participate in guided tours.

Immediately after the inauguration of the Artists’ Lights, which lasts until January 12, the week of contemporary art will begin in November, along with the Art Book Fair and Artissima 2019.