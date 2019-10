Six people were wounded on Thursday night in a shooting at a bar in Marseille.

The shooting took place around 8:30 pm CET at the bar le Terminus in the 15th arrondissement, a police source confirmed to Euronews.

According to AFP, the aggressor arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire for a reason for the moment unknown.

The shooter fled the scene and has not yet been apprehended.

One of the wounded was seriously injured, AFP reported.