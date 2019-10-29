Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

USA

Trump says U.S. has killed al-Baghdadi's 'number one replacement'

 Comments
NBC News Logo
By Allan Smith with NBC News Politics
Image: Donald Trump
President Donald Trump departs O'Hare International Airport after speaking at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and Exposition, on Oct. 28, 2019, in Chicago. -
Copyright
Evan Vucci AP
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. had killed the "number one replacement" to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was killed in a U.S. raid over the weekend.

"Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's number one replacement has been terminated by American troops," Trump wrote. "Most likely would have taken the top spot — Now he is also Dead!"

It was not immediately clear who Trump was referring to, though on Monday a senior State Department official confirmed that ISIS spokesman Abu Hassan al Muhajir was killed in Syria during an operation by U.S. forces in which the Syrian Democratic Forces also played a large role. The top spokesman's death was earlier announced by SDF commander Gen. Mazloum Abdi.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The tweet followed Trump's Sunday morning announcement of al-Baghdadi's death. The ISIS leader was the world's most-wanted terrorist. In his announcement, Trump provided sensitive details of the raid and intimate information regarding al-Baghdadi's death.