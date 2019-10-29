Hezbollah supporters attack anti-government protest site in Beirut

Hezbollah supporters have attacked and ransacked the main anti-government protest site in the Lebanese capital, tearing down tents and smashing chairs, Reuters witnesses said.
The unrest flared on the 13th day of mass protests directed at Lebanon's government and political elite, who the protesters accuse of corruption and incompetence.
The incident started when the men pushed their way into the protest camp set up by demonstrators on the Ring Bridge in central Beirut, trying to make them open the road.
The country has been rocked by days of anti-government demonstrations, fuelled by worsening economic conditions.
The ransacking happened before Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri resigned on Tuesday, amid the ongoing protests.
More No Comment
Erdogan visits Anitkabir to mark anniversary of Republic Day
Firefighters tackling massive wildfire in northern California
Thousands ordered to flee fast-moving Los Angeles wildfire
Giant and eerie display of Halloween pumpkin heads in Bucharest
Key West hosts fantasy parade during 10-day costume and mask festival
Carnival held to mark Mexican Day of the Dead
India celebrates Diwali with lights and firecrackers
Tens of thousands protest against Catalan separatism in Barcelona
Video purportedly shows aftermath of US raid targeting al-Baghdadi
Families reunited in 'Hugs Not Walls' event at U.S.-Mexico border
Mexico City revelers channel 'La Catrina' ahead of Day of the Dead fes
Thousands join first pride march in Taiwan since landmark ruling
Choral singers call for peace and unity amid Chile unrest
Don't look down! New 345-metre-high NYC observation deck set to open