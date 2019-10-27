Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Video purportedly shows aftermath of US raid targeting al-Baghdadi

Video emerged purporting to show the location of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's home in Barisha, in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, reduced to a mound of bricks and rubble following the raid.

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday that the reclusive leader of the terrorist group was killed overnight.

Trump said al-Baghdadi fled into a tunnel with three children as US forces pursued him. There, he detonated a suicide vest.

No US forces were killed or injured in the raid, Trump said.

He added that al-Baghdadi's identity was positively confirmed by a DNA test conducted onsite.

