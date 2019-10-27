Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Argentina

Peronist candidate Alberto Fernandez could oust conservative incumbent

By Euronews 
Argentine media have called the presidential election for candidate Alberto Fernandez over conservative incumbent Mauricio Macri.

Local TV stations suggested that Fernandez would win outright without the need for a second vote. The first official results are expected overnight.

Fernández pulled off a resounding victory in Argentina’s primary elections in August when he received more than 47% of the vote. President Macri, a conservative leader known for tough austerity measures, received just 33% of the vote.

Fernandez is a Peronist and his running mate is former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. Peronism is sometimes called a populist movement though many experts say it's neither left nor right.

Fernandez has vowed to reverse Macri's liberal economic policies that have been blamed for a sinking economy.

Annual inflation is up over 50%, job numbers have gone down and poverty has risen in the country.