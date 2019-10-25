Mario Draghi's final ECB meeting

No rate cut, no new measures and no new announcements. This ECB meeting had a different agenda, at least unofficially.

Visibly in a good mood, Mario Draghi gave his final assessment on the state of the eurozone economy.

Mario Draghi, ECB President: "This slowdown in growth mainly reflects the ongoing weakness of international trade in an environment of persistent global uncertainties, which continue to weigh on the euro area manufacturing sector and are dampening investment growth."

With more personal questions than ever Draghi was asked what will he be doing after the ECB and if he will become next President of Italy.

Mario Draghi, ECB President: "For much part of what I am going to do next, as I said before - Just ask my wife, she'll know better, I think."