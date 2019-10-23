Teenage Uber rider accidentally shot by driver, Florida police say

A 15-year-old Uber passenger was shot in the ankle Sunday when her Florida driver's gun fired as he moved it, police said.

Adrian Harper, 27, of Miramar, is facing a misdemeanor charge of culpable negligence inflicting harm.

Bailey Braun was hit in the ankle, NBC Miami reported. The driver told police he accidentally fired the gun as he was moving it from the seat to a holster while Harper was picking up two other passengers in Hollywood, Florida, shortly before 3 p.m., according to police.

"We just hear a bang, and our ears started ringing," Bailey told the station this week, adding she thought there was some type of explosion. "I didn't feel anything yet, and when I go to get out I lift up my leg and I just see blood pouring out."

A phone message left for Harper was not immediately returned early Wednesday. It was not clear from online records if he has an attorney.

Uber said it has suspended the driver's access to the app and is cooperating with law enforcement.

"This is deeply troubling, and our thoughts are with the rider and her family as she recovers," an Uber spokesperson said in a statement. The ride-sharing company says firearms are prohibited.

Police said in the report that Harper showed the officer his concealed-carry license. The gun was taken and placed into the department's property room, police said in a statement.

Bailey was with her boyfriend in an "Uber pool" ride, where other passengers are also picked up in order to split costs. After she was shot, Harper ran over to Baily, saying "I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry," the teen said.

Harper allegedly told police after the shooting that when he moved the gun he didn't realize he had his finger inside the trigger guard, and he accidentally pulled the trigger, which caused the weapon to fire, according to the police report. The round went behind him and hit the passenger in the rear seat on the driver's side.

Bailey is in a cast, and the bullet exited the rear of her ankle without hitting any bones or major muscles, NBC Miami reported.

The accidental shooting took place outside the Hollywood police department. One of the two passengers being picked up ran to police looking for help, police said. There were no other injuries.

Hollywood is a city of around 140,000 on Florida's southeast coast, south of Fort Lauderdale.