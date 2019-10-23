Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Migrants from overcrowded Greek Island camps transferred to country's mainland

By Yannis Giaginis 
GREEK AUTHORITIES MOVE MIGRANTS TO MAINLAND
Migrants housed in over-crowded camps on the Greek islands of Samos and Lesbos are being moved to the mainland.

The islands are close to Turkey and have seen a surge of new arrivals. The U.N. refugee agency UNHCR say there is now 33,700 people living there.

In late September, a woman died in a fire in a tent in a camp on Lesbos, while a fire in an overcrowded camp in Samos forced hundreds of people into the streets this month.

Many of those being transferred are families with children. But the government says they will be taking a hard line on those who do not qualify for asylum.

Euronews' Yannis Giaginis is in Greece and has been meeting some of the migrants - watch his report in the player above