Twin babies in hospital after being hit by stolen ambulance

An armed man stole an ambulance and ploughed into a family on an Oslo street on Tuesday, putting two seven-month-old twins and another person in hospital.

In a statement on Twitter, Oslo police said that the ambulance was stolen at around 12.30 local time and the man had been apprehended 15 minutes later.

Although the suspect was shot at during the arrest, he was not critically injured, they said. The incident happened in the Torshov neighbourhood of Oslo.

"An armed man stole an ambulance, drove away and hit some people. We got him now," the police spokesman said.

"Two babies were injured after the hijacked ambulance hit a family. They are twins, seven months old, they are being treated," an Oslo University hospital spokesman said.