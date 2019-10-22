A Bangladeshi MP was expelled from university for reportedly hiring lookalikes to take the exams for her, according to AFP news agency.

Tamanna Nusrat, an MP from the ruling Awami League Party, was accused of paying as many as eight lookalikes to take at least 13 tests for her.

Bangladeshi private broadcaster Nagorik TV allegedly caught one of the lookalikes sitting an exam when they entered one of the exam halls and confronted the woman posing to be Nusrat.

The video of the moment the TV station confronts the woman has gone viral.

Nusrat, who had been in parliament for a year, was studying for a Bachelor of Arts degree with the Bangladesh Open University (BOU).

"We expelled her because she has committed a crime. A crime is a crime," BOU head M.A. Mannan told AFP. "We have cancelled her enrolment. She will never be able to get admitted here again."

A college official reportedly told AFP that lookalikes were "protected by the MP's musclemen when they sat for the tests. Everybody knew it but nobody uttered a word because she is from a very influential family".

Nusrat did not answer Euronews' phone call and has not responded to an e-mail sent to her for comment.

Euronews has also reached out to the Awami League Party for comment.