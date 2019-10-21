House Republicans told Trump of their concerns about hosting the G-7 at Doral

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats for his sudden reversal on hosting next year's G-7 summit at his private Doral resort, but two sources told NBC News that a group of House Republicans expressed their concern and unease about the plans directly to Trump.

The sources said Trump called into a Saturday afternoon meeting of moderate House Republicans, which had been convened by acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney at Camp David to focus on the fall legislative agenda.

Trump was told, the sources said, that the majority of the room felt it would be best for him to reverse himself.

Critics of the plans had accused Trump of seeking to profit from the presidency, although the president had insisted he would host the world gathering at cost and make nothing from it.

Later Saturday evening, Trump announced via Twitter that the summit would no longer be held at his Miami property — two days after the White House said that it would.

The criticism from Republicans was first reported by The New York Times.