Lebanon's Hariri agrees on reform package after nationwide protests

Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri agreed on Sunday a package of reforms to ease an economic crisis that has sparked protests calling to oust the country's ruling elite, seen as riddled with corruption and cronyism.

The agreement was reached as hundreds of thousands of protesters flooded the streets for a fourth day in the biggest show of dissent against the establishment in decades. Some waved Lebanese flags and called for revolution.

Hariri, who is leading a coalition government mired by sectarian and political rivalries, gave his feuding government partners a 72-hour deadline on Friday to agree to reforms that could ward off crisis, hinting he may otherwise resign.

Hariri accused his rivals of obstructing his reform measures that could unlock $11 billion in Western donor pledges and help avert economic collapse.

The reform decisions require a 50% reduction in salaries of the current and former presidents, ministers and MPs, plus cuts in benefits to state institutions and officials. It also obliges the central bank and private banks to contribute $3.3 billion to achieve a "near-zero deficit" for the 2020 budget.

The reform also includes a plan to privatise the telecommunications sector and an overhaul of the costly and crumbling electricity sector, which poses one of the biggest strains on the country's depleted finances.

Government sources said Hariri's cabinet would meet at midday on Monday at the presidential palace to approve the reform package.

REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

The anti-government protests, fuelled by crippling economic conditions and anger at perceived government corruption, have fanned out across the country since Thursday.

Cheerful, buoyant and hopeful their protests would bring change, people of all ages and religions played patriotic songs and danced in the streets, with some forming human chains and chanting for their leaders to be ousted.

Festival-like scenes dominated the country from the capital Beirut to remote towns, with loudspeakers blaring music as crowds kept pouring into the streets.

Ending rampant corruption is a central demand of the protesters, who say the country's leaders have used their positions to enrich themselves for decades.

Many blamed the ruling elite for driving their children out of Lebanon because they failed to build a country that could provide jobs.

Army troops and security forces deployed across the country and blocked roads leading to the presidential palace. Banks said they would remain closed on Monday and the main labour union announced a general strike, threatening further paralysis.

A chorus of voices, from union leaders to politicians, have joined popular calls for Hariri's government to resign. The Maronite Christian Lebanese Forces party has said its four ministers would withdraw from the government.

But the approval of the reforms by Hariri's partners seem to have met his conditions and would most likely push him to stay the course, government sources said.

If Hariri, a Sunni Muslim who is traditionally backed by the West and Sunni Gulf Arab allies, resigns, it would be harder for the various parties that make up the ruling coalition to form a new cabinet.

The reforms also called for establishing new regulatory and transparency bodies within a "short period" of time to oversee reform plans.