Hundreds of people protest in Paris against violence towards women

Hundreds of women took part in so-called "die-in" protests in central Paris on Saturday, hoping to draw attention to domestic violence against women. According to local associations, more than 120 women are believed to have been killed as a direct result of domestic violence in France already this year.

Demonstrators held up signs with the names of French victims and fell to the ground before getting up and chanting, "Not one more." Sardine Bouchait, who heads a victims' association and whose sister was burned to death in 2017 by her partner in front of her seven year-old daughter, told Reuters the death toll was unacceptable.

France is one of the countries in Europe most affected by feminicide. In 2018 alone there were 121 murders of women by their partners, one every three days. So far in 2019 there have already been more than 120.

Of the 149 people in 2018 who were killed by their partner or ex-partner, 121 were women and 28 were men, this is according to the French Interior Ministry. A study carried out by the French National Police and the National Gendarmerie, also indicates that 21 children died as victims of domestic violence.

The vast majority of the murders were carried out with weapons. The main reasons behind the murders were found to be disputes and unwillingness to separate. In the vast majority of cases (83.2%), the homicides were committed at the homes of the partners, victims and perpetrators.