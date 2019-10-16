Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has brushed off threats of sanctions, arms blockades and calls for a ceasefire as his military incursion into northern Syria continues.

Since launching the offensive on October 9, Turkish forces have bombarded northern cities controlled by the Kurds since they defeated so-called Islamic State (IS) in Syria, with US backing.

Turkish forces are threatening Kobane, Tel Abyad and Ras al-Ayn, all of which fall inside the 30km 'safe zone' that Erdogan wants to see established between Turkey and Syria.

But Kurdish forces are now backed by the Syrian army of Bashar al-Assad, which is advancing on the city of Manjib, which was liberated from IS by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in 2016.

Take a look at our video explainer, above, which sketches out what has happened during the first week of Turkey's military incursion.

