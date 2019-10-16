More than a hundred celebrities have signed a letter admitting they are "hypocrites" for supporting recent protests against climate change while continuing to lead their high-carbon lifestyles.

British actors Jude Law, Sienna Miller, Benedict Cumberbatch and Riz Ahmed are among the signatories on the letter, which was circulated by the Extinction Rebellion climate group on Wednesday.

It also features sign-offs from Radiohead's Thom Yorke, writer Ian McEwan and former archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams.

The open letter was specifically addressed to journalists who had called them hyprocrites, and said: "You're right. We live high carbon lives and the industries that we are part of have huge carbon footprints."

"Like you — and everyone else — we are stuck in this fossil-fuel economy and without systemic change, our lifestyles will keep on causing climate and ecological harm."

It went on to say that articles labelling them "climate hypocrites" would "not silence us", and encouraged more people to join the movement.

In a separate note, actor Steve Coogan said he believed Extinction Rebellion "should be applauded for putting [climate] at the top of the agenda where it belongs."

He added: "I stand in full support of these brave, determined activists who are making a statement on behalf of us all."

Meanwhile, actor Jamie Winstone said: "I will continue to change my life for the greater good for the planet.

"I will continue to push for climate justice…we all need to change the way we live our lives for a healthier living planet and stop living in denial that climate crisis isn’t real.

"It’s happening. We all need to make changes if we want to survive and our children to thrive.”

London ban

The letter was released after the UK's Metropolitan Police earlier this week banned Extinction Rebellion from protesting in London as part of their Autumn Uprising.

In a statement, the Met said a total of 1,642 arrests had been made in connection with the protests, which have, at times, brought parts of the UK capital to a standstill.

But Extinction Rebellion has said it will defy the ban, even if it means further arrests and prosecutions are made.

It said on Tuesday: "The climate and ecological emergency isn't going away and we remain resolute in facing it.

"We urge the government and the authorities to join us in doing the same. We cannot do it alone. This is bigger than all of us."