Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between 9 to 13 years in prison for sedition in their role in the region's 2017 failed bid for independence.

The three other defendants were found guilty only of disobedience and not sentenced to prison.

The charges all relate to the independence referendum held in Catalonia on October 1, 2017. The vote was declared illegal by the Spanish government, which moved to punish those involved immediately.

The former deputy leader of Catalonia and head of the pro-independence Esquerra Republicana party Oriol Junqueras received the harshest sentence: 13 years for sedition and misuse of public funds.

The jailed Catalan leader also told Euronews in an interview earlier this year that he would never give up for self-determination for the Catalan region of Spain.

READ MORE: Catalan separatists await verdict after historic trial comes to an end

The high-profile trial started in February and saw more than 300 witnesses testify. When it ended in mid-June, Ignacio González Vega, the spokesman for the professional association for Spanish Judges for Democracy, said that "the nuclear question is whether or not there has been violence that integrates the crime of rebellion".

He believes that “accusations are still based on the fact that (the declaration of independence on October 1) was a planned plot spread out through time with episodes of violence while the defence still argues that the declaration of independence was made without any violence.”

Some Catalan separatists have, however, accused the country's courts of being heavily influenced by politicians.

If the Supreme Court rules against them, the defendants will be able to appeal to the Constitutional Court and then the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

Pro-independence supporters gathered in Barcelona on Sunday to protest the trial with the Catalan National Assembly and Omnium Cultural both calling for further protests following the ruling, including in capitals across the EU.

On Saturday, some 10,000 people marched in Madrid on the country's National Day to protest Catalan independence.

READ MORE: Catalan Separatists' trial: How they got here and what's next?