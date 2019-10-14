The Government of Spain and its main leaders have launched a campaign on social media under the hashtag #Everybodysland around the same time as the country's Supreme Court sentencing of nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison.

Anticipating and trying to counteract the barrage of criticism that was being foreseen after the sentence, the campaign video — published in English, French and German — highlights that Spain "is a democratic country and a state of law".

It also shows members of the government claiming that nationalisms divide societies, families and celebrations of Spanish democratic virtues.

The campaign also makes references to the fight against terrorism and the Franco dictatorship — and even makes an invitation to travel to Spain and promote tourism, one of its main industries.

Some of the political leaders in the video tell personal anecdotes to prove how Spanish democracy favours diversity. As an example, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska says Spanish democracy has allowed him to marry his partner as he is homosexual.

The ministers, including the head of European Diplomacy Josep Borrell, end with the campaign motto: "Everyone's House, Every Body's Land". Grande-Marlaska, the astronaut and Minister of Science, Pedro Duque, and the Acting President of the Spanish Government, Carmen Calvo, among others, also took part.

The President of the Government himself has set to work. Everyone, in an almost synchronized way (at the time of writing) have tried to spread the message as much as possible, which at this time is already being troubled by the critics with the decision.