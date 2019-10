Preliminary results showed Hungarian opposition challenger Gergely Karacsony was set to defeat ruling party-backed incumbent Istvan Tarlos in the Budapest mayoral election on Sunday.

"This is the first step towards changing Hungary," Karacsony said in a Facebook post. "We will take Budapest back to Europe."

Fidesz-backed mayor Istvan Tarlos conceded defeat, congratulating Karacsony on his victory.

