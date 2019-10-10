Danish PM gets the giggles during statement on circus elephants

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen roared with laughter when giving a speech during the parliament session on October 3.

Frederiksen started to laugh as she was telling a story of four circus elephants bought by the Danish government in September to provide them with a decent retirement.

Ramboline, Lara, Djunga and Jenny, are the last circus elephants in the country and Food and Fisheries Ministry said it accepted applications for a retirement home for the animals.

The Danish government will discuss a new bill to ban all wild animals from circuses later this year.