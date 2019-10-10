Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Danish PM gets the giggles during statement on circus elephants

no comment

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen roared with laughter when giving a speech during the parliament session on October 3.

Frederiksen started to laugh as she was telling a story of four circus elephants bought by the Danish government in September to provide them with a decent retirement.

Ramboline, Lara, Djunga and Jenny, are the last circus elephants in the country and Food and Fisheries Ministry said it accepted applications for a retirement home for the animals.

The Danish government will discuss a new bill to ban all wild animals from circuses later this year.

