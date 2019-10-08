Brazil Judo Grand Slam: Brazil, Colombia, Japan and Russia excel

After a stirring opening ceremony, it was all action. The Brasilia Grand Slam illustrated the importance of experience. With three out of four champions over the age of thirty.

Russian 31-year-old mainstay Musa Mogushkov took on home fighter, David Lima who had no answer to Mogushkov’s impeccable technique when he fired in with a sublime tai otoshi to topple the Brazilian and take the gold - strengthening his push for Olympic qualification with a strong performance in Brasilia.

"It’s not usual for me to use this technique in competition, but I practice this throw in training, and I felt that this was a perfect moment for it and it was great that I was able to get it done," said Mogushkov.

Mr Decio Brasil, Special Secretary of Sport of the Citizenship Ministry of Brasil gave the medals.

In the under 70KG category, Colombia's three-time world champion Yuri Alvear powered her way through her preliminary fights, throwing for ippon in every contest and spending a total of only 3 minutes on the tatami.

Waiting for her in the final was emerging German talent, Giovanna Scoccimarro who had her eyes set on a second world tour gold. But Alvear scored the decisive wazari, took the Brasilia Grand Slam title and became our woman of the day.

"What I think is the most important thing in these matches is to remain calm, and that comes with experience, I've learned to stay calmer over the years and every time I've done so I’ve got a great result," said Alvear.

The medals were presented by His Excellency Ronaldo Gomez, the Ambassador for Cuba in Brazil.

In the under 81kg category Japanese former world champion Nagase continued his resurgence, taking his third world tour gold in a row

His medal was presented by His Excellency Akira Yamada Ambassador for Japan in Brazil.

There was a guaranteed Brazilian champion in the under 63kg category with both athletes searching for their first grand slam gold.

2008 Olympic bronze medallist Ketleyn Quadros, took on Alexia Castilhos. Quadros dominated proceedings, catching Castilhos with a clever Sumi gaeshi to secure the top spot of the podium and delighted the home fans.

Our move of the day came from Soichi Hashimoto another former world champion. A huge seoi nage was a standout moment on an emotional second day of judo.