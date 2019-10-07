Italian politicians condemn hanged effigy of Greta Thunberg

Italian authorities have launched an investigation after an effigy of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg was found hanged under a Rome bridge.

Pictures posted on social media show the effigy sporting two blond braids. It also reportedly had a sign saying: "Greta is your God."

Rome mayor, Virginia Raggi, from the ruling populist Five Star Movement (M5S) described the effigy as "shameful" and expressed solidarity with the Swedish activist and her family.

The country's environment minister also condemned the effigy as an "unacceptable and criminal act".

Leader of the Democratic Party — the junior coalition partner — Nicola Zingaretti said the hanged effigy amounted to "gruesome violence".

"We strongly condemn this gesture," he added.

Thunberg launched the school strike — also known as Fridays for Future — movement over a year ago to demand the Swedish government take greater action to tackle the climate crisis.

The movement has since spread globally and Thunberg has addressed multiple institutions including the European Parliament and the American Congress.

Last month, she scolded world leaders at the UN's climate change summit, telling them they had stolen her childhood with "empty words".

It comes as climate protests hit Rome on Monday as part of a two-week campaign by Extinction Rebellion.

