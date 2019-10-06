Tunisians vote in unpredictable parliamentary elections

Tunisia is holding unpredictable parliamentary elections as its economy continues to stagnate.

Only eight years ago, Tunisians overthrew their autocratic President Ben Ali, who had been in power for decades.

Unlike other North African states like Egypt and Libya, the country has enjoyed a peaceful transition to more democratic rule after the Arab Spring.

But successive coalition governments have failed to turn the economy around and stop the decline in public services.

These governments have been coalitions of the old secular elite and the moderate Islamist Ennahda party.

The new Heart of Tunisia party led by media mogul Nabil Karoui is also hoping to gain a large part of the vote.

However, he remains in jail since being arrested in August on charges of money laundering and tax evasion and his supporters say that they are politically motivated.

Preliminary results are expected on Wednesday.