France and New Zealand through to Rugby World Cup quarter finals

France has beaten Tonga 23-21 in the Rugby World Cup.

After rising to a 10-nil lead in six minutes, the Blues thought they'd laid to rest the ghosts of 2011, when they were knocked out of the World Cup by Tonga. But the Pacific Islanders returned fire, coming within 2 points of France, with only a minute to go.

The French victory means they join Pool C rivals England in the quarter-finals, ending Argentina's hopes of proceeding.

Meanwhile, New Zealand demolished Namibia 71-9. They were briefly a given a run for their money when Namibia, the tournament's lowest ranked side, led for 3 minutes. But in the end, they were no match for the All-Blacks, who scored 47 unanswered second-half points.

The two-time World Champions finish at the top of Pool B, qualifying for the final 8 alongside South Africa.