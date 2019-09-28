Rugby World Cup hosts Japan beat Ireland 19-12 in major upset

Rugby world cup hosts Japan have beaten Ireland 19-12 in a stunning upset on Saturday in front of a delirious crowd.

The Cherry Blossoms won their second match of the tournament, giving themselves a strong chance of reaching the knockout stages for the first time.

They came from behind at Shizuoka Stadium to beat a side recently ranked number one in the world in a shock to match their victory over twice world champions South Africa at the 2015 World Cup.

Japan, who had never got within 16 points in seven previous defeats to Ireland, brought a fast and aggressive play that subdued the favourites, forcing them into uncharacteristic simple errors.

It puts the jubilants hosts at the top of Pool A in the tournament.