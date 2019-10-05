Watch: How should education be adapted to equip tomorrow’s workforce?

Fundamental change is needed to help children learn the skills needed to meet transformations in the way we work, a panel moderated by Euronews has heard.

Kathrine Kirk Muff, from the Lego Group, said there was a global crisis in terms of skills and learning.

She was speaking at a World Economic Forum event in India that was chaired by Euronews presenter Isabelle Kumar.

The discussion looked at how new technologies in society and industry are having an unprecedented impact on the world of work.

“Our focus is about making sure children grow up and get the breadth of skills that they need and so they are ready to upskill or re-skill,” said Kirk Muff, vice-president of social responsibility and engagement at Lego Group. “I think we all recognise that we have a global crisis of skills but also in terms of learning.

“We all recognise that. It’s a bit like climate change. We recognise it but it takes decades for anything to happen.

“We know that children are not getting the skills they need.

“The world has changed, we have robots, the internet, AI, and so forth. But we still educate children the way we did when we grew up.

“That’s a big issue. We need a fundamental change to the learning environment around children.”

You can watch the full discussion in the video player, above.