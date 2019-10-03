Activists with the Extinction Rebellion group have sprayed hundreds of gallons of fake blood at the UK's Treasury building in protest against what the group says is "funding climate death".

Using a decommissioned fire engine, the climate activists parked in front of the building in central London on Thursday and began spraying its 1,800 litres of fake blood from one of the hosepipes.

It was seen to drench the pavement in front of the building, while splatters of red stained the steps leading to the entrance.

In a statement, the climate group said it was protesting to "highlight the inconsistency" between the UK government's pledges to curb climate change while "pouring vast sums money into fossil exploration and carbon-intensive projects."

"I come to the Treasury to challenge these practices and to demand radical change in them," an 83-year-old protester and retired lecturer Phil Kingston said.

The grandfather of four added: "I fight with all my being for my four grandchildren in this situation of existential danger."

Another protester, Cathy Eastburn, 52, said she was "terrified" for the future.

"As things stand my children do not have a future, and that goes for all children alive today.

"Around the world people are already losing their lives and homes because of climate breakdown: floods, droughts, food shortages, more frequent extreme weather events, and so on."

In response to a request from Euronews, the Treasury declined to comment on Thursday morning's incident, instead pointing toward the country's achievements in working toward a greener future.

The spokesperson said: "The UK is a world leader on climate change – having reduced its emissions by 42% between 1990 and 2017, while growing the economy by more than two thirds.

"In June, we became the first major economy to legislate to end our contribution to global warming by 2050. We will continue to build on this proud record."

Thursday's action came just days before Extinction Rebellion plan to shut down busy areas in the UK's capital city as part of its wider International Rebellion campaign against climate change.