By Luke Hanrahan

Coastal communities across the UK and Europe face an uncertain future, as climate change speeds up erosion. In England, the region of East Anglia is already suffering the consequences.

Along England's east coast, people's homes are disappearing. The sea's relentless force is causing rapid coastal erosion at an accelerating and alarming pace. An increase in storm surges, intensified by increasingly erratic weather patterns, are devastating the sandy cliffs in Norwich.

"Over time those storms will have a bigger impact, be more extreme in line with the changes that we expect with climate change so we need to be prepared for that and how to prepare communities to be able to be resilient and withstand those kind of events," explains Sophie Day, an expert in coastal erosion.

The local council is now having to face up to the challenges posed by climate change and will have to help those whose homes at risk.

"It is climate change itself, that’s what’s going to tear not only this nation apart but many others and those who are able to survive it will be those that have organised for it now," says local resident, Malcom Kerby.

