Watch: Just Stop Oil activists take to the streets of London

From Trafalgar Square towards Downing Street, Just Stop Oil activists 68-year-old Fiona, 57-year-old Jane and 67-year-old Grahame are marching to protest against Britain's oil and gas policies and to create a "safer future for young people". "I am ashamed of my generation for having not done enough," says Fiona.

From Trafalgar Square towards Downing Street, Just Stop Oil activists 68-year-old Fiona, 57-year-old Jane and 67-year-old Grahame are marching to protest against Britain's oil and gas policies and to create a "safer future for young people". "I am ashamed of my generation for having not done enough," says Fiona.