Boris Johnson has called on Jean-Claude Juncker to accept revised proposals for the UK-Irish border under a Brexit agreement, saying: "Our predecessors have tackled harder problems: we can surely solve this one."

The British Prime Minister released details of his proposals for replacing the backstop with measures it said would avoid the need for checks or physical infrastructure.

Documents issued by officials said the proposals would provide for the potential creation of an all-island regulatory zone on the island of Ireland covering all goods, would ensure the integrity of the European Union Single Market and would be in keeping with the 1998 Good Friday peace deal.

"It is, as such, a proposal for an agreement which should be acceptable to both sides," it concluded.

Johnson said Wednesday's proposals would be his final offer to the European Union for an amended Brexit deal, warning that if the proposals are not accepted Britain will leave the bloc at the end of the month without a divorce deal.

The plan offers a temporary all-island regulatory zone which would mean Northern Ireland would have to follow EU rules for goods.

However, Northern Ireland would leave the EU customs union so there would have to be new customs checks between North and South.

To avoid physical border infrastructure, which is ruled out in the Good FridayAgreement, the checks would take place electronically or at other points on the supply chain.

Northern Ireland's parliament at Stormong would have to agree the terms in a vote, to be reconfirmed every four years.

The UK government is also promising as slew of spending commitments in a a "New Deal for Northern Ireland."

The Northern Irish political party that supports Johnson in Britain's parliament, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), gave its backing to the plans.

In a letter to Juncker introducing the new proposals, Johnson said there was "very little time" and described the plans as a "broad landing zone" for discussion.

"This Government wants to get a deal, as I am sure we all do," he wrote. "Our predecessors have tackled harder problems: we can surely solve this one."

He went on: "Both sides now need to consider whether there is sufficient willingness to compromise and move beyond existing positions to get us to an agreement in time. We are ready to do that, and this letter sets out what I regard as a reasonable compromise: the broad landing zone in which I believe a deal can begin to take shape."