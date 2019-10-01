'It destroys lives': Harry and Meghan sue the Mail on Sunday

Prince Harry has lashed out at the British tabloid media in a powerful statement that references the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.

The Duke of Sussex revealed that his wife, Meghan, is suing the Mail on Sunday over claims that it unlawfully published a private letter.

In the statement, Prince Harry accuses the British tabloid press of waging a "relentless propaganda" campaign against his wife while she was on maternity leave. The couple's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born in May 2019.

"I have been a silent witness to her private suffering for too long. To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in," Prince Harry said.

Bullying

"There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives," he says.

"Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level. We won’t and can’t believe in a world where there is no accountability for this."

The legal action, which is being privately funded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, claims privacy infringement, infringement of copyright and a "media agenda", which "is part of a campaign by this media group to publish false and deliberately derogatory stories about her, as well as her husband."

In the final paragraph of the statement, Harry mentions his mother, Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 while being pursued by photographers.

"My deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person," he writes.

"I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.

Euronews has contacted Associated Newspapers for comment.