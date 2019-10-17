Watch: Duchesses Meghan and Kate join the world of emojis

A US tech firm has turned Duchesses Meghan and Kate into emojis. One shows Meghan cradling her baby bump while another has Kate using a face mask.

The company has created two apps – called KateMoji and MeghanMoji – featuring emoji stickers, animations and phrases associated with the famous royals.

There is also an emoji of each duchess with their respective princes on their wedding days, plus Meghan walking her dog, Meghan and Harry in a yoga pose and Kate with her camera.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also appear and the team says baby Archie is on his way.