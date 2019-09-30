Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
El Gouna Film Festival: Looks from the red carpet

By Ana De Oliva 
As the El Gouna Film Festival drew to a close on Friday (September 27), stars from Arab and international cinema gathered for this year’s award ceremony which saw Sudanese film “You Will Die At 20”, directed by Amjad Abu Alala, receive the El Gouna Golden Star for Narrative Film.

Other awards included Best Feature Documentary to also Sudanese film “Talking About Trees” and Best Short Film to “Exam” by Iranian director Sonia Hadad.

Tunisian actress Hend Sabri took home the prize of Best Actress for her role in Noura’s Dream and Bartosz Bielenia from Poland was named Best Actor for playing lead in Corpus Christi.

Stars at the closing event included American actor Steven Seagal, actresses Dorra Zarrouk, Arwa Gouda, Hala Shiha and model Elisa Sednaoui.

As celebrities made their way through the red carpet, we selected ten statement looks(scroll below for full gallery.)

Hend Sabri, actress

El Gouna Film Festival
Hend SabriEl Gouna Film FestivalAmmar ABD RABBO
El Gouna Film Festival
Hend SabriEl Gouna Film FestivalAmmar ABD RABBO

Steven Seagal, actor

El Gouna Film Festival
Steven SeagalEl Gouna Film FestivalAmmar ABD RABBO
El Gouna Film Festival
Steven SeagalEl Gouna Film FestivalAmmar ABD RABBO

Arwa Gouda, actress

El Gouna Film Festival
Arwa GoudaEl Gouna Film FestivalAmmar ABD RABBO
El Gouna Film Festival
Arwa GoudaEl Gouna Film FestivalAmmar ABD RABBO

Elisa Sednaoui, model

El Gouna Film Festival
Elisa SednaouiEl Gouna Film FestivalAmmar ABD RABBO
El Gouna Film Festival
Elisa SednaouiEl Gouna Film FestivalAmmar ABD RABBO

Hala Shiha, actress

El Gouna Film Festival
Hala ShihaEl Gouna Film FestivalAmmar ABD RABBO
El Gouna Film Festival
Hala ShihaEl Gouna Film FestivalAmmar ABD RABBO

Bushra Rozza, actress and El Gouna Film Festival Co-founder

El Gouna Film Festival
Bushra RozzaEl Gouna Film FestivalAmmar ABD RABBO

Dorra Zarrouk, actress

El Gouna Film Festival
Dorra ZarroukEl Gouna Film FestivalAmmar ABD RABBO
El Gouna Film Festival
Dorra ZarroukEl Gouna Film FestivalAmmar ABD RABBO

Raja Al-Jadawi, actress

El Gouna Film Festival
Raja Al-Jadawi, actressEl Gouna Film FestivalAmmar ABD RABBO

Nisreen Tafesh, actress

El Gouna Film Festival
Nisreen TafeshEl Gouna Film FestivalAmmar ABD RABBO
El Gouna Film Festival
Nisreen TafeshEl Gouna Film FestivalAmmar ABD RABBO

Carmen Lebbos, actress

El Gouna Film Festival
Carmen LebbosEl Gouna Film FestivalAmmar ABD RABBO
El Gouna Film Festival
Carmen LebbosEl Gouna Film FestivalAmmar ABD RABBO