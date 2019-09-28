Dani Arnold sets new climbing speed record up north face of Cima Grande

Dani Arnold set a new free solo speed record for climbing the Comici-Dimai route at Cima Grande in the Sexten Dolomites in Italy on 5th September.

In near-perfect weather conditions, the 35-year-old Swiss national completed the 550-metre-long, partly overhanging, mountain face in 46 minutes and 30 seconds, beating the previous best by almost 19 minutes.

The speed of his climb was all the more remarkable when you consider an experienced party takes six to seven hours to ascend this route.

Free solo climbing is the most challenging form of climbing - tackling sheer mountain faces without rope, harnesses or other protective equipment.

Arnold now holds the speed record on four of Europe's six major north faces.