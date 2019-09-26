Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

USA

Read the full text of the whistleblower complaint

By NBC News with NBC News Politics
The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released the declassified whistleblower complaint at the center of a standoff between the White House and Congress that led to a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.__The complaint, which the administration initially withheld from Congress, was declassified with minimal redactions, and relates to Trump's July phone call with the president of Ukraine in which he asked his foreign counterpart to look into why that country's top prosecutor apparently had ended an investigation of the business dealings of Joe Biden's son.Read the complaint below.

20190812 Whistleblower Complaint Unclass (PDF)
20190812 Whistleblower Complaint Unclass (Text)

